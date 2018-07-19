Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Moody’s Co. (MCO)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “$184.49” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.58.

In other Moody’s news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.16, for a total transaction of $1,761,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,108,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 26,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.32, for a total transaction of $4,524,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,371 shares of company stock worth $13,566,798. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.35. 541,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $126.07 and a 12 month high of $184.96.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 1,599.12%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.00%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.