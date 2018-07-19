Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 88,090 Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 88,090 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth $130,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth $155,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth $201,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry traded up $0.72, reaching $48.02, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 2,390,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tapestry Inc has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Tapestry had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tapestry from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Tapestry from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $63.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $59.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.66.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

