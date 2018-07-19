Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Arcos Dorados earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 46.1809104816696 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 33,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,569. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.74. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $849.89 million during the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Arcos Dorados declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

