Arcadis (ARCAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th.

Shares of Arcadis opened at $18.57 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Arcadis has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60.

About Arcadis

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through Europe & Middle East, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL segments. It offers design, consultancy, engineering, project, and management services for various sectors. The company provides architectural design, landscape architecture, and performance driven architecture services; business advisory services for asset strategy and performance, business transformation and resiliency, investment and finance, and technology and information; and construction management and site supervision, cost management, program management, and project management services.

