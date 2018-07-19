Aralez Pharmaceuticals (ARLZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARLZ) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 18144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Aralez Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $18.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -41.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Aralez Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 99.50% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The business had revenue of $38.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. analysts predict that Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aralez Pharmaceuticals news, insider Andrew I. Koven sold 156,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total value of $57,932.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,183,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,865.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLZ. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 220,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 113,860 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 160,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 686,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 413,801 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aralez Pharmaceuticals

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States and Canada. It engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing products in the areas of cardiovascular, pain management, dermatological allergy, and other indications. It offers Zontivity for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with heart attack or peripheral arterial disease; Toprol-XL, a cardioselective beta-blocker that is indicated for the treatment of hypertension; Fibricor, a fenofibric acid for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia and patients with primary hypercholesterolemia or mixed dyslipidemia; and Blexten, an antihistamine drug for the symptomatic relief of allergic rhinitis and chronic spontaneous urticarial.

