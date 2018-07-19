Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc (AQXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AQXP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AQXP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th.

Get Aquinox Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.22, reaching $3.13, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,951. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $70.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -14.08.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08.

In other Aquinox Pharmaceuticals news, Director Daniel J. Levitt sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $49,489.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,906 shares in the company, valued at $49,489.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $342,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapeutics for chronic urological conditions by inflammation and pain. The company focuses on a library of novel compounds that activate SH2-containing inositol-5'-phosphatase 1 (SHIP1) to develop therapeutics for application in inflammation, inflammatory pain, and blood cancers.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquinox Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.