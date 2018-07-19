AO World (AO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

AO World (LON:AO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.31) target price on shares of AO World in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 160 ($2.12).

AO World opened at GBX 147.60 ($1.95) on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. AO World has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98 ($1.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 154.40 ($2.04).

AO World plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company offers TVs, home cinema and sound bars, Blu-ray and DVD players, TV accessories, audio products, and set top and smart TV boxes; and computing products, including laptops, desktop PC's, tablets, computing accessories, software, storage products, and monitors and projectors, as well as scanners, printers, and inks.

