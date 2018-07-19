Anthem (ANTM) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Anthem earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.7171774888933 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Anthem stock opened at $248.63 on Thursday. Anthem has a 1-year low of $179.40 and a 1-year high of $267.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.58. Anthem had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $22.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Anthem will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Anthem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $332.00 price target on shares of Anthem and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.15.

In other Anthem news, CEO Brian T. Griffin sold 59,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $13,334,666.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,159.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.10, for a total transaction of $231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,421 shares of company stock worth $13,798,767 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

