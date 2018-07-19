Antero Midstream GP LP (AMGP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Antero Midstream GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Antero Midstream GP has a payout ratio of 82.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Antero Midstream GP to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

Shares of AMGP traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $19.27. The stock had a trading volume of 511,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,268. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 636.33 and a beta of 2.12. Antero Midstream GP has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $22.39.

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.67 million. Antero Midstream GP had a return on equity of 116.75% and a net margin of 21.79%. equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream GP will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Seaport Global Securities cut Antero Midstream GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Antero Midstream GP in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Antero Midstream GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Antero Midstream GP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

In other Antero Midstream GP news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Kilstrom sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $903,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Antero Midstream GP

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts.

