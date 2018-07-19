ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 15,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 356,188 shares.The stock last traded at $16.50 and had previously closed at $16.24.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.43.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. ANGI Homeservices had a negative return on equity of 17.42% and a negative net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $891,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 26,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $406,613.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,903 shares of company stock worth $1,148,828 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 6,005.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.