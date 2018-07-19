Analyzing Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) and MarketAxess (MKTX)

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE: WDR) and MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Waddell & Reed Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. MarketAxess pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Waddell & Reed Financial pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MarketAxess pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MarketAxess has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Waddell & Reed Financial has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarketAxess has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Waddell & Reed Financial and MarketAxess, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waddell & Reed Financial 4 3 0 0 1.43 MarketAxess 0 6 0 0 2.00

Waddell & Reed Financial presently has a consensus price target of $20.29, indicating a potential upside of 7.11%. MarketAxess has a consensus price target of $209.80, indicating a potential upside of 0.02%. Given Waddell & Reed Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Waddell & Reed Financial is more favorable than MarketAxess.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Waddell & Reed Financial and MarketAxess’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial $1.16 billion 1.34 $141.27 million $1.92 9.86 MarketAxess $397.47 million 19.65 $148.08 million $3.90 53.78

MarketAxess has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Waddell & Reed Financial. Waddell & Reed Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MarketAxess, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Waddell & Reed Financial and MarketAxess’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial 11.76% 17.97% 11.41% MarketAxess 37.61% 29.82% 27.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of Waddell & Reed Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of MarketAxess shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Waddell & Reed Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of MarketAxess shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MarketAxess beats Waddell & Reed Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partners' variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S. high-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps, and other fixed-income securities. The company, through its Open Trading protocol, executes trades in certain bonds between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all trading environment on a matched principal basis. It also offers trading-related products and services, including market data to assist clients with trading decisions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; technology services to optimize trading environments; and execution services for exchange-traded fund managers and other clients. In addition, the company, through its Trax division, offers a range of pre-and post-trade services, including trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

