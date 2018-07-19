Analyzing Twitter (TWTR) and Baidu (BIDU)

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Twitter and Baidu’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twitter $2.44 billion 13.35 -$108.06 million $0.06 722.33 Baidu $13.03 billion 7.17 $2.81 billion $8.06 33.43

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Twitter. Baidu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twitter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.6% of Twitter shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Baidu shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Twitter shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Twitter and Baidu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twitter 0.57% 2.81% 1.92% Baidu 26.48% 19.87% 9.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Twitter and Baidu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twitter 6 20 10 0 2.11 Baidu 0 6 15 1 2.77

Twitter presently has a consensus target price of $29.41, suggesting a potential downside of 32.14%. Baidu has a consensus target price of $282.69, suggesting a potential upside of 4.92%. Given Baidu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Baidu is more favorable than Twitter.

Risk & Volatility

Twitter has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baidu has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Baidu beats Twitter on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties, and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company has operations in the United States and internationally. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps. It also provides Baijiahao, a publisher platform for content providers; Baidu Post Bar, a social media platform; Haokan Videos, an online short-form video aggregation platform; Baidu Knows, a knowledge sharing platform; Baidu Encyclopedia; Baidu Education, an online educational resources platform; Baidu Mobile Assistant, a mobile app marketplace; Baidu Mobile Guardian, a phone security software; DuerOS, a conversational artificial intelligence platform; Baidu Wallet, an online and mobile payment service; Baidu Consumer Credit, an installment payment service; Baidu Wealth Management, a wealth management service; Baidu Maps that offers services relating to locations and intelligent routing and navigation; Baidu Cloud Drive, a personal cloud service platform; and various mobile products and services. In addition, this segment offers online marketing services based on search queries, contextuals, audience attributes, media and placement attributes, as well as Baidu Feed; Baidu Cloud, a public cloud computing platform; and Apollo, an open source autonomous driving platform. The iQIYI segment provides Internet video streaming services. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. and changed its name to Baidu, Inc. in December 2008. Baidu, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

