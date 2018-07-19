Analyzing Resources Connection (RECN) & Conduent (CNDT)

Resources Connection (NASDAQ: RECN) and Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Resources Connection pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Conduent does not pay a dividend. Resources Connection pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Resources Connection has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Resources Connection and Conduent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 2 1 0 0 1.33 Conduent 0 3 4 0 2.57

Resources Connection presently has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential downside of 10.59%. Conduent has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.92%. Given Conduent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Conduent is more favorable than Resources Connection.

Volatility & Risk

Resources Connection has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent has a beta of -0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Resources Connection and Conduent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $583.41 million 0.93 $18.65 million $0.64 26.80 Conduent $6.02 billion 0.65 $181.00 million $0.85 21.76

Conduent has higher revenue and earnings than Resources Connection. Conduent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resources Connection, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Resources Connection shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Conduent shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Resources Connection shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Conduent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Resources Connection and Conduent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection 3.12% 9.15% 6.05% Conduent 2.33% 5.79% 2.62%

Summary

Resources Connection beats Conduent on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc. provides agile consulting services in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers finance and accounting services, including process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, merger and acquisition due diligence and integration, audit readiness, preparation and response, implementation of new accounting standards, and remediation support. It also provides information management services, such as program and project management, business and technology integration, data strategy, and business performance management. In addition, the company offers corporate advisory, strategic communications, and restructuring services; and corporate governance, risk, and compliance management services, such as contract and regulatory compliance, enterprise risk management, internal controls management, and operation and information technology (IT) audits. Further, it provides supply chain management services comprising strategy development, procurement and supplier management, logistics and materials management, supply chain planning and forecasting, and unique device identification compliance; and human capital services, including change management, organization development and effectiveness, compensation and incentive plan strategies, and optimization of human resources technology and operations. Additionally, the company offers legal and regulatory supporting services for commercial transactions, global compliance initiatives, law department operations, and law department business strategies and analytics. It also provides policyIQ, a proprietary cloud-based governance, risk, and compliance software application. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. This segment delivers end-to-end business-to-business and business-to-customer services, including customer care, human resource management, and finance and accounting services that enable its clients to optimize their processes. It also provides industry-specific services, such as personalized product information for the automotive industry; digitized source-to-pay solutions for clients in the manufacturing industry; customer experience and marketing services for clients in the retail industry; mortgage and consumer loan processing for clients in the financial services industry; and customized workforce learning solutions for clients in the aerospace industry. The Public Sector segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, and local, as well as foreign governments for transportation, public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The company also maintains Government Health Enterprise Medicaid Platform systems. In addition, it offers payment services comprising prepaid cards, health savings accounts, and child support payments; customer care services; human resources services; finance and accounting services; legal business services; workforce learning services; and applied automation and analytics solutions. The company is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

