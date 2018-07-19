Analyzing MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (MITEY) & Newmark Group (NMRK)

Newmark Group (NASDAQ: NMRK) and MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Newmark Group and MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmark Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Newmark Group currently has a consensus price target of $20.08, indicating a potential upside of 38.99%. Given Newmark Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Newmark Group is more favorable than MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Newmark Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Newmark Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Newmark Group pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Newmark Group and MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmark Group N/A N/A N/A MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR 10.06% 6.63% 2.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Newmark Group and MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmark Group $1.60 billion 1.40 $144.49 million $1.15 12.57 MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR $10.78 billion 2.23 $1.08 billion N/A N/A

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Newmark Group.

Summary

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR beats Newmark Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Berkeley Point and NKF Capital Markets names. The company's occupier services and products comprise tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration, and facilities management. It provides its services to commercial real estate tenants, owner-occupiers, investors, and developers. As of March 9, 2018, Newmark Group, Inc. operated approximately 400 offices in 6 continents. The company was formerly known as Newmark Knight Frank and changed its name to Newmark Group, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Newmark Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of BGC Partners, Inc.

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company engages in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings. It also operates outlets and other retail facilities; offers services for various needs of condominiums, custom-built housing, purchase and sales, leasing, brokerage areas, renovations, and management; and develops residential, commercial facility, and other real estate properties. In addition, the company provides real estate investment trust services to meet management needs for long-term stability, as well as private placement funds to meet the specific management needs of institutional investors. Further, it offers architectural design and engineering services, including construction, civil engineering, and urban and regional development planning and consulting. Additionally, the company operates a network of eight hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand; and provides real estate problem-solving solutions for corporations and high net worth individuals, such as real estate brokerage, condominium and office building leasing management support, parking lot management support, and real estate appraisal. Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

