Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 19th (AFH, AG, AGS, ANDX, BC, BMXMF, BRQS, EZJ, IDXG, SDF)

Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. provides commercial automobile insurance policies primarily in the United States through its subsidiaries. The company provides insurance coverage to taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine/livery and business auto. Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. is based in United States. “

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Playags (NYSE:AGS)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Andeavor Logistics LP engages in the ownership, operation, development and acquisition of crude oil and refined products logistics assets. It operating segments consist of Gathering, Processing and Terminalling and Transportation. Gathering segment consists of crude oil, natural gas and produced water gathering systems in the North Dakota Williston Basin/Bakken Shale area and the Uinta, Vermillion and greater Green River basins. Processing segment consists of gas processing complexes, including an interest in Green River Processing LLC, which owns fractionation facility and gas processing complexes. Terminalling and Transportation segment consists of regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport. Andeavor Logistics LP, formerly known as Tesoro Logistics LP, is headquartered in San Antonio, TX. “

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

BioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “bioMérieux S.A. designs, develops, manufactures and markets systems in the field of vitro diagnostics. The company provides diagnostic solutions which determine the source of disease and contamination. It also offers solutions for managing infectious diseases, cancers and cardiovascular diseases in clinical applications. The company provides solutions for the enumeration of microbial flora, detection of specific pathogenic bacteria, monitoring of air and surface quality and sterility testing for the agri-food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. bioMérieux S.A. is based in Marcy L Etoile, France. “

Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Borqs Technologies Inc. provides software and products for IoT providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions. It operates primarily in Canada, China, India and the United States. Borqs Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 1,900 ($25.15) price target by analysts at Cfra. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. Maxim Group currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “Interpace announced that they will be expanding the applications for PancraGEN beyond pancreatic cysts to include both biliary strictures and solid pancreatic lesions. The company bases this expansion on both new Network (NCCN) guidelines as well as the results of several independent research publications, both of which are discussed below.””

K&S (ETR:SDF) was given a €22.00 ($25.88) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €112.00 ($131.76) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

