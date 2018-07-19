Analysts Set Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Price Target at $50.86

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.86.
ZEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zendesk from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Zendesk from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Zendesk from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zendesk from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.
In related news, SVP John Geschke sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $254,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $58,146.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,365,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,176 shares of company stock worth $1,703,670. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Zendesk stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $60.42. 52,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.43 and a beta of 1.55. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.
Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $129.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.76 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.
About Zendesk
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.
