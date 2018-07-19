Analysts Set Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Price Target at $50.86

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.86.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zendesk from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Zendesk from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Zendesk from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zendesk from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In related news, SVP John Geschke sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $254,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $58,146.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,365,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,176 shares of company stock worth $1,703,670. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,748,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 50,865 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $2,206,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Zendesk by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after acquiring an additional 150,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $60.42. 52,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.43 and a beta of 1.55. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $129.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.76 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

