Analysts Set Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Target Price at $34.14

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.92.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 15,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $457,046.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,529 shares in the company, valued at $5,679,669.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Shaver sold 379,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $11,843,882.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,360,124.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 619,920 shares of company stock valued at $19,367,798 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $288,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,665,000 after buying an additional 1,193,184 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 14,536 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 255.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 18,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 252,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems traded down $0.08, reaching $30.24, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 83,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,506. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.26. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 0.94%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.