Analysts Offer Predictions for Comerica Incorporated’s Q3 2019 Earnings (CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.90.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMA. Wedbush set a $111.00 price target on Comerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Comerica to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

Shares of Comerica opened at $93.52 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Comerica has a 12-month low of $64.04 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,511,000 after acquiring an additional 217,743 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Comerica by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in Comerica by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 32,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 17,475 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

