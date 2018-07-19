Analysts Issue Forecasts for Paychex, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Paychex in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 18th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.76 per share for the year.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $871.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.60 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $54.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.84%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 2,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $188,802.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,236,089.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 7,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $537,195.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,197.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,834. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 446,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,369,000 after acquiring an additional 34,562 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its position in Paychex by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 60,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,736,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

