Analysts Expect Toro Co (TTC) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) will report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Toro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Toro reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toro will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Toro.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $875.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.26 million. Toro had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Dougherty & Co raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Cleveland Research cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Toro traded up $0.39, reaching $60.28, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 311,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,609. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Toro has a 52 week low of $56.60 and a 52 week high of $73.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.20%.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $214,812.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darren L. Redetzke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at $783,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,960. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Toro by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Toro in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

