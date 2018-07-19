Analysts Expect Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) to Post $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.90. Sun Life Financial posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.38. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sun Life Financial’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. CIBC lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

NYSE SLF traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,349. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 607,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,075,000 after buying an additional 63,922 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 8,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 62,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 18,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 40,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

