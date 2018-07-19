Analysts Expect Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (SKYS) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sky Solar an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Sky Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Sky Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Sky Solar traded down $0.01, reaching $1.00, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . 3,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,714. The firm has a market cap of $401.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.17. Sky Solar has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sky Solar Company Profile

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

