Analysts Expect Flowserve Corp (FLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.41. Flowserve posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $919.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.72 million. Flowserve had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson set a $42.00 price target on Flowserve and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Flowserve from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth $205,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth $290,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth $323,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth $328,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

FLS stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.39. The stock had a trading volume of 30,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,475. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $48.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowserve (FLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.