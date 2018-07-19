Analysts Expect FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.74 Million

Brokerages forecast that FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) will report sales of $99.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FCB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.70 million and the highest is $99.78 million. FCB Financial posted sales of $80.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FCB Financial will report full year sales of $400.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $395.00 million to $404.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $461.41 million per share, with estimates ranging from $453.50 million to $471.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FCB Financial.

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. FCB Financial had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $90.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCB. Zacks Investment Research raised FCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. UBS Group began coverage on FCB Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered FCB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FCB Financial in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.20.

Shares of NYSE FCB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.60. 216,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. FCB Financial has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $62.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCB. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in FCB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FCB Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,546,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,344,000 after purchasing an additional 74,651 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in FCB Financial by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FCB Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FCB Financial by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 137,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 21,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Florida Community Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, large businesses, and other local organizations and entities in south and central Florida. The company offers various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; checking products; and money market accounts and IRAs.

