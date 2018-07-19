Analysts Anticipate Everspin Technologies Inc (MRAM) to Announce ($0.43) EPS

Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $14.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Everspin Technologies an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRAM traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.75. 147,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,618. Everspin Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $157.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 3.17.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 80.66% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Everspin Technologies will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas Andre sold 4,807 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $41,244.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRAM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,662,000. Unterberg Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 294,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, embedded MRAM, magnetic sensor, and aerospace and satellite electronic systems. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets.

