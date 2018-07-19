Analysts Anticipate Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.65 Billion

Analysts expect Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) to post sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Coca-Cola European Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.71 billion. Coca-Cola European Partners posted sales of $3.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coca-Cola European Partners will report full year sales of $13.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.42 billion to $13.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.08 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $13.77 billion to $14.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Coca-Cola European Partners.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Coca-Cola European Partners had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCE. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCE. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCE traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.66. The company had a trading volume of 737,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72. Coca-Cola European Partners has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

