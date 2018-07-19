Analysts Anticipate Canadian National Railway (CNI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.68 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to report $2.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.79 billion. Canadian National Railway posted sales of $2.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year sales of $10.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.22 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.75 billion to $11.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 41.03%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,921,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,222,000 after buying an additional 20,088 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,118,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,574,000 after buying an additional 55,364 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,244,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after buying an additional 18,196 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,142,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,568,000 after buying an additional 24,398 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,872,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,576,000 after buying an additional 181,281 shares during the period. 55.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.08. The company had a trading volume of 958,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $70.59 and a 12-month high of $86.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $0.3603 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

