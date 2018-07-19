Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Position Cut by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,190 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 24,180 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,895 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,454 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 24.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 33,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 53,994 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum traded down $0.42, reaching $71.08, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,377,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,116,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $76.70.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 12th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas development company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $77.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anadarko Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.32.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC).

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.