Amigo (AMGO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Numis Securities

Numis Securities began coverage on shares of Amigo (LON:AMGO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.37) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Amigo opened at GBX 270 ($3.57) on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

In other Amigo news, insider Richard Stanley Price sold 11,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.64), for a total transaction of £31,641.50 ($41,881.54).

