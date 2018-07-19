AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,607,000. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 43.5% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,618,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,522,000 after purchasing an additional 490,607 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,267,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,841,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,432,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen opened at $86.33 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $106.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 51.04% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $41.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price objective on AmerisourceBergen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

In related news, CFO Tim G. Guttman sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $937,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,606.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim G. Guttman sold 11,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $957,442.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,636.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,631 shares of company stock valued at $9,604,033. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

