American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (ARA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARA. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of American Renal Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Renal Associates in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on American Renal Associates from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Get American Renal Associates alerts:

NYSE:ARA opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. American Renal Associates has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.00.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. American Renal Associates had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $194.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that American Renal Associates will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 0.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 756,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in American Renal Associates by 897.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in American Renal Associates by 23.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 10,093 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for American Renal Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Renal Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.