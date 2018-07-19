American National Insurance (ANAT) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded American National Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

American National Insurance opened at $125.32 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. American National Insurance has a twelve month low of $110.43 and a twelve month high of $134.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.16.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. American National Insurance had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $803.38 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Arthur Oleen Dummer acquired 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.44 per share, for a total transaction of $65,213.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $767,986.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider E Douglas Mcleod acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.01 per share, for a total transaction of $119,010.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,877 shares of company stock worth $224,724 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 437.5% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American National Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American National Insurance in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of American National Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 38.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

