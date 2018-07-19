American National BankShares Inc (AMNB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 587,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of American National BankShares worth $22,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in American National BankShares during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American National BankShares during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in American National BankShares by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in American National BankShares by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American National BankShares news, Director F D. Hornaday III sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $146,910.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director F D. Hornaday III sold 2,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $79,795.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,842.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $352.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.71. American National BankShares Inc has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.63 million. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 21.43%. equities research analysts anticipate that American National BankShares Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American National BankShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

American National BankShares Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

