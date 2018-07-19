American Express (AXP) Stake Lowered by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 72,760 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 83,984 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express traded down $2.54, hitting $100.44, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 322,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,891,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. American Express has a one year low of $83.33 and a one year high of $103.24. The stock has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $882,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,841,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 9,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $1,016,553.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,612.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,159 shares of company stock worth $4,686,461. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Buckingham Research raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

