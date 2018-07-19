American Express (AXP) Given a $113.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Oppenheimer set a $113.00 price objective on American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the payment services company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2018 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. Stephens set a $97.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of American Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP opened at $102.98 on Wednesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $83.33 and a fifty-two week high of $103.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $3.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $376,710.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,471.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $889,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,706.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,461 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 14,070.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 807 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.