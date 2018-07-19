American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Equities research analysts expect American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to post $1.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the lowest is $1.83 billion. American Axle & Manufact. reported sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will report full year sales of $7.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.17 billion to $7.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.24 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Axle & Manufact..

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.17. American Axle & Manufact. had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.38 to $20.27 in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.34 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

NYSE AXL traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.55. 77,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,784. American Axle & Manufact. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

In related news, insider Norman Willemse sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $151,902.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,178.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 7,105.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the first quarter worth $181,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the fourth quarter worth $226,000.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

