American Airlines Group (AAL) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Airlines Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the airline an impact score of 47.6150890823586 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of American Airlines Group opened at $38.37 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $35.64 and a 12-month high of $59.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 92.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

In related news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $233,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 675,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,548,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 646,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,079,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.