Ameren (AEE) & NorthWestern (NWE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ameren (NYSE: AEE) and NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Ameren pays an annual dividend of $1.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. NorthWestern pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Ameren pays out 64.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NorthWestern pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ameren has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and NorthWestern has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. NorthWestern is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ameren and NorthWestern, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameren 0 5 2 0 2.29 NorthWestern 3 2 1 0 1.67

Ameren presently has a consensus price target of $62.83, suggesting a potential upside of 2.89%. NorthWestern has a consensus price target of $55.80, suggesting a potential downside of 3.34%. Given Ameren’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ameren is more favorable than NorthWestern.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ameren and NorthWestern’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameren $6.18 billion 2.41 $523.00 million $2.83 21.58 NorthWestern $1.31 billion 2.19 $162.70 million $3.30 17.49

Ameren has higher revenue and earnings than NorthWestern. NorthWestern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ameren, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Ameren shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of NorthWestern shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Ameren shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of NorthWestern shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ameren and NorthWestern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameren 9.15% 10.04% 2.88% NorthWestern 12.86% 9.38% 3.01%

Risk and Volatility

Ameren has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NorthWestern has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ameren beats NorthWestern on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers through a generation capacity of approximately 10,200 megawatts. It serves 2.4 million electric customers and approximately 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company's electric transmission and distribution network consists of approximately 24,660 miles of overhead and underground transmission and distribution lines, as well as 385 transmission and distribution substations in Montana; and transmission and distribution network comprises of approximately 3,560 miles of overhead and underground transmission and distribution lines, as well as 126 substations in South Dakota. Its natural gas transmission system consists of approximately 2,100 miles of pipeline. The company serves approximately 718,300 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. NorthWestern Corporation was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

