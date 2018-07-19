Amedica (AMDA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.45

Shares of Amedica Co. (NASDAQ:AMDA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 35620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

AMDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amedica in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

About Amedica

Amedica Corporation, a biomaterial company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical devices based on its silicon nitride technology platform in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers silicon nitride implants to surgeons and hospitals for use in cervical and thoracolumbar spine surgery under the Valeo brand.

