Amazon.com (AMZN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush set a $1,800.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,749.85.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,842.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $894.72 billion, a PE ratio of 290.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Amazon.com has a one year low of $931.75 and a one year high of $1,858.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $51.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.94 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,582.11, for a total value of $1,945,995.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,821,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,580.98, for a total value of $2,173,847.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,393,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,493 shares of company stock valued at $16,569,014. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 180,406.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,848,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842,959 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $248,912,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 198,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $287,629,000 after acquiring an additional 148,654 shares in the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $172,579,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,172,604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,697,157,000 after acquiring an additional 111,563 shares in the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

