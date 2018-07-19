Amarillo National Bank Sells 1,631 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Amarillo National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 54,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,661,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,600,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 168,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS opened at $89.70 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.