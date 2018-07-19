Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,873 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 99,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $225.07 per share, for a total transaction of $112,535.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,990.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexandre Conroy sold 20,128 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.74, for a total transaction of $4,604,078.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,583 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,255.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDX opened at $246.15 on Thursday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $191.53 and a twelve month high of $248.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

