Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,658 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $11,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,576,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 47,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of LLY opened at $90.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $73.69 and a 12 month high of $90.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays set a $98.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.06.

In related news, SVP Christi Shaw sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $691,774.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total value of $14,725,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,880,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,315,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,129,755 shares of company stock valued at $95,254,883 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.