Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $614,000. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.62.

NVDA stock opened at $251.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $150.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.82. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $152.91 and a 52 week high of $269.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.64, for a total transaction of $229,041.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $24,211,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,939.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,308 shares of company stock valued at $77,491,336 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

