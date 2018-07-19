Amalgamated Bank Acquires 2,777 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 98.3% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 135,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. UBS Group started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Sandler O’Neill set a $113.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.24.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $175,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 242,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $22,593,338.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,011,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,483,159.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 296,183 shares of company stock valued at $27,691,372 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $97.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $76.98 and a 12-month high of $106.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

