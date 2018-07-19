AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.09 Million

Analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) will announce $157.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.12 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $158.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $516.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $492.90 million to $529.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $370.61 million per share, with estimates ranging from $345.20 million to $428.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $146.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.13 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 35.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on AMAG shares. BidaskClub upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Leerink Swann started coverage on AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.65 price target for the company. B. Riley upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

AMAG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.32. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $25.63.

In other news, CEO William K. Heiden sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,455 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 41,155 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,341 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 28,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

