Altair Engineering (ALTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of Altair Engineering opened at $35.47 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.02. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $37.77.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.01 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Brett R. Chouinard sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $2,507,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 1,075,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $35,951,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,106,420 shares of company stock valued at $70,417,621 over the last 90 days. 38.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 123.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering.

