Alpha Windward LLC Takes $342,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,396 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,213,982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $708,554,000 after buying an additional 62,840 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $277.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.39.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.20, for a total value of $3,513,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,761,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,551,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $5,002,416.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,118,989.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,652 shares of company stock worth $12,247,717. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $255.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.00 and a fifty-two week high of $259.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

