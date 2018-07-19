Alpha Windward LLC Sells 2,220 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)

Alpha Windward LLC reduced its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GTLS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 51,815 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Chart Industries opened at $68.00 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $279.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems, as well as axial cooling fans for power, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refining end user applications.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.