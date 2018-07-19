Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Holdings in AAR Corp. (AIR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 431.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 333,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 271,122 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AAR were worth $14,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in AAR by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in AAR during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in AAR by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

AIR opened at $46.83 on Thursday. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.26.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. AAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

AIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AAR to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

AAR Company Profile

AAR CORP. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company's Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

